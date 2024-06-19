Karnataka Medical Education Minister pays surprise visit to children's hospitals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in the city and warned of disciplinary action if patients are denied proper treatment. The minister's surprise visit comes amid growing complaints against the hospitals over poor treatment to the patients. Patil pulled up the doctors and staff over their alleged poor functioning. According to a statement from the minister's office, Patil started his surprise visit from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology where he interacted with patients and took feedback on the facilities and the treatment being provided. "He pulled up the officer in charge of the fast track scheme who fumbled while trying to answer questions. The minister angrily posed a volley of questions regarding diagnosis of cancer, early treatment, chemotherapy, treatment schedule, duration of treatment and the number of patients visiting the hospitals," the statement said. Later, speaking to the reporters, Patil said that patients from various parts of the state are facing difficulties in visiting Bengaluru for the treatment, and therefore the government is planning to open Kidwai-like hospitals in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya and Karwar. "We are also planning to open Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kalaburagi. We will continue to take necessary steps to address the problems in the hospital in a gradual manner,” he said. Admitting that a few problems are plaguing the Kidwai hospital, Patil also said that developmental works are being implemented. “There is no waiting period anymore. I have personally interacted with many patients and they have expressed satisfaction over the kind of treatment that they are receiving. We will float a tender to acquire medical equipment and steps will be taken to address the shortage of staff," he said. Patil also sought information regarding the staff available in the fast track service, number of surgeries conducted daily and whether there are adequate number of doctors and other staff and details on the action taken to fill vacant posts, the statement added.

