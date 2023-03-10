Man burns saree in Karnataka, says it was distributed by BJP supporters

A man in poll-bound Karnataka burnt sarees that were allegedly distributed by supporters of BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi in Chikkamagaluru, according to several reports. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The man in the video, who could not be identified, asks for facilities and overall development in his village instead of sarees. The man could not be identified immediately.(@HateDetectors)

“We have not got any facilities except this saree. There was no one to ask about us and our welfare all these years. Now that it is election time, my mother and my wife have got a saree. This is the facility given by the government,” he says in the video, while holding a saree set on fire.

"During corona times, no one asked about us. There are elderly and children here. They don't have the capacity to give us one kg of rice. We didn't have work, and we could not go outside. If we did, police would beat us" he adds.

In a similar instance earlier this year, Karnataka BJP leader Dhananjay Jadhav claimed the Congress was handing out mixer-grinders and other household appliances to woo women voters in Belagavi ahead of the crucial assembly polls due in May.