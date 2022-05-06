Mangaluru Police: Monitoring threat to women for removing burqa for selfies

Mangaluru Police has taken note of social media threat being made to Muslim women in the area by a social media group. Group named ‘Muslim Defence Force’, claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights has said that women wearing burqas in public spaces are not to open them and take selfies, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The group mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police. "We are being watchful about it," said the Police Commissioner.

The Police started monitoring the group’s activities after some Muslim organisations petitioned against it. No FIR has been registered against the group, but the social media cell is monitoring the MDF closely, Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated.

“Few Muslim organisations have given us a representation about the Muslim Defence Force 24/7. This organisation has said few girls who walk with boys and take selfies removing burqa must be warned by their parents. ‘If not we will take an action’ and ‘we have to save our culture’ kind of messages are being circulated on WhatsApp and on Instagram," Kumar told a local news entity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON