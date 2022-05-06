Mangaluru Police: Monitoring threat to women for removing burqa for selfies
Mangaluru Police has taken note of social media threat being made to Muslim women in the area by a social media group. Group named ‘Muslim Defence Force’, claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights has said that women wearing burqas in public spaces are not to open them and take selfies, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.
The group mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police. "We are being watchful about it," said the Police Commissioner.
The Police started monitoring the group’s activities after some Muslim organisations petitioned against it. No FIR has been registered against the group, but the social media cell is monitoring the MDF closely, Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated.
“Few Muslim organisations have given us a representation about the Muslim Defence Force 24/7. This organisation has said few girls who walk with boys and take selfies removing burqa must be warned by their parents. ‘If not we will take an action’ and ‘we have to save our culture’ kind of messages are being circulated on WhatsApp and on Instagram," Kumar told a local news entity.
-
Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed
Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai's Kurar on Wednesday. Recovery agents started calling and harassing Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai's Bandra (West) six days later.
-
Karnataka govt says yes to Anubhava Mantapa at ₹532 cr in Basavakalyan
The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 532 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday night. A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run.
-
Delhi: Minor cousin apprehended for drowning infant in tank
Two days after the body of an eight-month-old boy was found in a water tank on the roof of a three-storey building in east Delhi's Dallupura, police on Thursday said they have apprehended the victim's 13-year-old cousin.
-
Can’t force parents to buy expensive books, uniforms, orders Delhi govt
The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or from specific vendors, and warned of stringent action if the practice continued.
