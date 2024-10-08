Meet ‘Parivala Manja’, a burglar who used pigeons to carry out 50 robberies in Bengaluru: Report

In a bizarre incident, the City Market police in Bengaluru have arrested a 38-year-old burglar known for using a highly unusual method to target locked homes — pigeons. The suspect, identified as Manjunath, also known as “Parivala Manja”, is a resident of Hosur but is originally from Nagarathpet in Bengaluru, The Times of India reported. Authorities believe he is behind around 50 burglaries across the city. The burglar, known popularly as “Parivala Manja”, used pigeons to carry out as many as 50 robberies.(AP)

Manjunath's unique technique involved carrying pigeons with him as he scouted for potential targets. He primarily focused on multi-storeyed buildings without security personnel. His strategy was simple: he would release one or two pigeons near these buildings. The birds would often fly up and settle on the rooftop or balcony of the building. Manjunath would then enter the premises, and if confronted by curious residents, he would explain that he was only trying to catch his pigeons, the report detailed.

Once he identified a locked house, Manjunath would break in using an iron rod, smashing through the front door and later using the same tool to break into cupboards and safes. His primary loot was gold jewelry and cash, which he would later sell in Hosur, the publication noted.

Despite multiple previous arrests, Manjunath returned to his life of crime after each release on bail. His latest arrest has helped police crack at least four burglary cases reported in the City Market and Ulsoor Gate areas, the report further stated.

Police officials revealed that Manjunath operated alone and typically struck during the day when residents were at work. His arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in a series of burglaries that have plagued the neighborhood, with investigators now hoping to recover more stolen items from his operations, the publication said.