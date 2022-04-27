PSI Scam: AGDP-Recruitment, Amrit Paul transferred
- A government order dated April 27 announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru instead, mid the CID's investigations in the PSI scam.
Following the investigations into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka government has announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru.
“Amrit Paul, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru,” the order stated.
The order added that IPS officer R Hitendra, the current ADGP of Police, Crimes and Technical services, Bengaluru will take over as ADGP of General of Police, Recruitment, for the time being until a permanent candidate is selected to replace Paul.
This comes amid a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, in which six rank winners among 12 were arrested on Tuesday for fraud in the recruitment exams. As far as we know, BJP's Kalaburgi leader Divya Hagaragi is the main accused in the scam.
The recruitment exam for the 545 sub-inspector posts was held in October last year, where suspicions came to light that some candidates had used means of fraud to score well. It soon came to officials' notice that candidates who scored high took the exam in the Kalaburagi centre. These suspicions were confirmed when a police officer told media that each candidate had paid Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs before the exams.
The state government then ordered a detailed probe into the matter and handed the case over to CID. Since then, Congress and BJP leaders have been head-butting and pointing fingers at one another, especially after the CID uncovered the alleged involement of leaders from both parties in the scam.
-
Rajasthan gets approval for second coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand
The Chhattisgarh government granted approval to mining of Parsa East and Kente Basan coal block to the Rajasthan government on March 25, the day Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. Although the Chhattisgarh government claimed on March 26 that the approval was still under consideration, documents with Hindustan Times showed that the approval with nine conditions was granted on March 25 itself.
-
Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held
An engineering student in Nagpur filmed his intimate moments with a classmate and used the video clip to blackmail her into having sex with two of his friends, police said on Wednesday. Police said the traumatised rape survivor did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time. In her complaint, the survivor alleged that his friend called her to his house on April 17 and showed her a video clip of her intimate moments.
-
Covid-19 Regulations in Karntaka on April 27, 2022: What the CM said
On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that he will consider reinstating surveillance and other precautionary measures at airports across the state and also increase vigilance at districts bordering Karnataka. CM Bommai on Tuesday assured the people of his state that even though Karnataka is following other states in recording a "slight" rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, there is "nothing to panic" about.
-
Blame game over Bengaluru youth electrocution: Who is responsible?
22-year-old Kishore's death on a Bengaluru footpath by electrocution may have been caused by reverse current in a broken internet cable, according to the police. After police officials examined the spot where the incident had occurred in NGEF Layout, they told the media that there are two reasons for the electrocution. One of them being the reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood.
-
Why NRI/Management medical seats in Karnataka are staying vacant
In a shocking reveal, the Department of Medical Education's data has showed that a major portion of medical seats under the NRI/management quota have no takers in Karnataka. As many as 72% of the total seats reserved under the NRI/management quota were vacant between 2017 and 2021. According to a report in a leading daily, the seats go unclaimed during the counselling rounds conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, due to unaffordable fees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics