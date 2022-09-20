Quran a religious book, Bhagavad Gita isn’t: Karnataka edu minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday defended the government’s plan to include Bhagavad Gita in moral education classes in state-run schools. The minister said that while Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book and it does not promote any religious practices, the Quran is one. The education minister further said the Bhagwad Gita inspires students with moral lessons and even held many during the freedom movement.

“The Quran is a religious book. The Gita is not. It does not talk about worshipping god or any religious practices. It's a moral thing and inspires students. Even during the freedom movement, people got inspiration,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday, he said the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government is in discussions to introduce the Bhagavad Gita as a moral lecture in schools. “A committee is already working on it and we have plans to implement it from December this year. However, it is not part of the curriculum and there will be no exam based on the teachings,” he added.

In March this year, Bommai had said the government is considering including Bhagavad Gita as a part of moral education in schools for students of classes six to 10 across Karnataka.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the government should focus on giving a quality education to students. “Students can be taught Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible in schools but the government's priority should be in providing a quality education in schools. That should be the primary motto. Our party does not have any objection in teaching the holy book as moral education in schools.”

