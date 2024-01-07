Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that he is planning to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to seek for water for the state from the Krishna River. The newly elected chief minister said that Telangana shares the Krishna River with the neighboring states Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and needs water for irrigation. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans to meet Karnataka CM for Krishna River water

Speaking in an interview with a local channel, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, “It is important to be on good terms with the neighbouring CMs as far as the governance is concerned. Uttam Kumar Reddy (irrigation minister)and I are planning to meet the Karnataka CM to ask for water from Almatti dam. We can release our share to Karnataka when our dams get water in future.”

The Almatti dam is located in the North Karnataka region and plays a vital role in fulfilling drinking water needs when Karnataka is hit with drought. However, Telangana CM has yet to announce any tentative date of the meeting, and this will be his first official meeting with Karnataka CM after getting into power.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments are already at loggerheads with a long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The disputes erupted recently when the state government released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, following the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The ruling Congress government was slammed by the BJP and the JDS for releasing water to Tamil Nadu, when the state is hit with severe drought. The opposition parties accused the Congress government of backstabbing the farmers of Karnataka to favour the I.N.D.I.A partner DMK.

However, the ruling Congress government said that farmers of Karnataka are their priority and will fight the CWMA order legally.