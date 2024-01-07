close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans to meet Karnataka CM for Krishna River water

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans to meet Karnataka CM for Krishna River water

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 07, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Telangana CM plans for the first official meeting with Karnataka CM to discuss water sharing

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that he is planning to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to seek for water for the state from the Krishna River. The newly elected chief minister said that Telangana shares the Krishna River with the neighboring states Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and needs water for irrigation.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans to meet Karnataka CM for Krishna River water
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans to meet Karnataka CM for Krishna River water

Also Read - Karnataka truck drivers to go on indefinite strike from January 17

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking in an interview with a local channel, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, “It is important to be on good terms with the neighbouring CMs as far as the governance is concerned. Uttam Kumar Reddy (irrigation minister)and I are planning to meet the Karnataka CM to ask for water from Almatti dam. We can release our share to Karnataka when our dams get water in future.”

The Almatti dam is located in the North Karnataka region and plays a vital role in fulfilling drinking water needs when Karnataka is hit with drought. However, Telangana CM has yet to announce any tentative date of the meeting, and this will be his first official meeting with Karnataka CM after getting into power.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments are already at loggerheads with a long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The disputes erupted recently when the state government released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, following the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The ruling Congress government was slammed by the BJP and the JDS for releasing water to Tamil Nadu, when the state is hit with severe drought. The opposition parties accused the Congress government of backstabbing the farmers of Karnataka to favour the I.N.D.I.A partner DMK.

However, the ruling Congress government said that farmers of Karnataka are their priority and will fight the CWMA order legally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out