This Bengaluru airport terminal to showcase the city as the garden city. Watch

The Kempegowda International Airport is all set to get a second terminal and it will be inaugurated on November 11. Karnataka minister K Sudhakar shared a video of the latest terminal.

The minister said that the new terminal is built based on a theme that showcases the ethos of Bengaluru as the garden city of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the second terminal on November 11. K Sudhakar took to social media and wrote, “Do have a look at the beautiful Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Sri @narendramodi on 11th November. Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city. (Sic)”

According to reports, the estimated cost of constructing the first phase of the second terminal is ₹13,000 cores, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to this terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers in one year. American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) was selected for the design of the latest terminal in Bengaluru airport.

