‘We will collect evidence’: DK Shivakumar on PM Modi's EVM remarks

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Lok Sabha polls while taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the party will come after collecting ample proof. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Speaking with ANI, DK Shivakumar said, "Definitely, we will answer. We are in the process of collecting a lot of evidence. We will collect the evidence and come back to you..."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

READ | JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy eyes Agriculture portfolio in new NDA govt

Notably, Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the INDIA bloc and said that when the results were declared, he was concerned if the EVMs are 'dead or alive' referring to the allegations of EVM rigging.

He alleged that the opposition tried to blame the EVMs and thus weaken the Election Commission of India.

READ | Rammohan, two other TDP MPs may be given berths in Modi cabinet

"When results were coming out on June 4, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya (Is the EVM dead or alive). Before 4 June, these people (opposition) were constantly blaming EVMs and they were determined to make people lose faith in the democratic process of India. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM," PM Modi said while addressing the meeting of newly elected MPs of the alliance on Friday in Parliament.

"But by the evening of June 4, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya (EVM silenced them). This is the strength of India's democracy, its fairness. I hope I won't get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM. The country will never forgive them," he added.

READ | Bhavani Revanna receives pre-trial bail until June 10

Interestingly, in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in Karnataka secured 17 out of 28 seats while Congress secured nine seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) had secured victory on two seats.