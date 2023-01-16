Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 12-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; 3 arrested

12-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; 3 arrested

bhopal news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 03:12 PM IST

The incident occurred when the main accused person gave a ride to the girl on his motorcycle to drop her at her aunt’s place

The Madhya Pradesh police said they have arrested all the accused and are interrogating them. (Representative Image)
ByMonika Pandey

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested three youngsters for allegedly raping a 12-year-old tribal girl in Jabalpur district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the main accused Pancham Thakur, 22, gave a ride to the girl on his motorcycle to drop her at her aunt’s place, Jabalpur city superintendent of police (SP), Priyanka Shukla, said.

“His (Pancham Thakur) friends Bala Thakur and Brijesh Thakur also followed him on a motorbike. Pancham and Brijesh raped the girl by stopping the bike in a forest and Bala was guarding them,” she added.

“The girl was threatened by the accused with dire consequences. They also threatened to kill her family. The accused left her at her aunt’s house. The girl returned home and informed her family members about the incident,” the SP said.

The girl’s family members reached Chargawan police station and filed a complaint. Police arrested all the accused and are interrogating them, she added.

