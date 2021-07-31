21 inmates injured after roof of Bhind jail barrack collapses in MP

As many as 21 inmates of Bhind district jail in Madhya Pradesh were injured after the roof of a jail barrack collapsed due to continuous rainfall, said police officers.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital first and six of them were further referred to Gwalior hospital, said Manoj Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Bhind.

“The prisoners were sleeping at barrack no 6 and 7 of district jail when [the] roof of barrack no 6 collapsed at 5 AM on Saturday. District administration cleared the debris and rescued 21 prisoners,” said the SP.

The jail is over 65 years old and its walls are in a dilapidated condition. An inquiry has been ordered to know the exact reason behind the collapse, said Manoj Sahu, the jail superintendent. As many as 255 inmates are lodged in the seven barracks of the jail that have a maximum capacity to house 172 prisoners.