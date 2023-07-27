Punjab AAP leader assaulted during his visit to MP’s Khandwa; FIR lodged

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Navdeep Singh Jinda was allegedly attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Wednesday night during his visit to the state, officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

Jinda, who is the chairman of Sugarfed and minister of state in the government of Punjab, was on an official visit to Madhya Pradesh to strengthen AAP’s base in the region ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Jinda was attacked by unknown miscreants outside a hotel in Khandwa, the goons also attacked his gunmen and damaged his vehicle, said Satyendra Shukla, superintendent of police (SP), Khandwa.

Following the incident, a first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Kotwali police station on Thursday morning based on the complaint filed by Jinda, added Shukla.

“It was a political attack as we were holding meetings in the area. We were getting good response and that’s why some local politicians planned this attack,” Jinda claimed.

SP Shukla said the FIR has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against unidentified persons, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.