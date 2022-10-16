Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Credit war in Ludhiana: Congress councillor objects to AAP MLA’s wife inaugurating tubewell project

Credit war in Ludhiana: Congress councillor objects to AAP MLA’s wife inaugurating tubewell project

Congress councillor (ward number 65) Poonam Malhotra lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly disregarding the decision of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) General House

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi’s wife Sukhchain Bassi inaugurating tubewell project in Manohar Nagar , Ludhiana. Congress councillor also inaugurated the project separately. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a new credit war over the inauguration of a tubewell project by AAP MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi’s wife Sukhchain Bassi in her ward on Sunday, Congress councillor (ward number 65) Poonam Malhotra lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly disregarding the decision of municipal corporation (MC) General House.

Both the parties inaugurated the project separately in Manohar Nagar on Sunday.

Malhotra said, “In the last MC General House meeting held on October 4, it was clearly stated that the relatives of MLAs cannot be allowed to inaugurate development projects as they do not occupy any constitutional post.” She also lambasted the MC officials over the same and said a complaint would be submitted with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on October 17.

“ Firstly, the project was approved under the councillor quota and MLAs are just indulging into unethical practices to get the credit for the work done by councillors. Further, the family members cannot inaugurate the projects as they do not occupy any constitutional post. The MC officials are also at fault as they did not inform us (councillor) about the inauguration ceremony. We inaugurated the project separately and the matter will be taken up with the MC commissioner,” said Malhotra.

Despite attempts were made to reach MLA Gogi, he was not available for comments.

Earlier also, Malhotra had raised objections over MLA Gogi inaugurating a project to install a tubewell in Ashok Nagar area of her ward on September 8.

Councillors of different parties and AAP MLAs have been at loggerheads over the inauguration of development projects approved under councillor quota. Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Harvinder Kaler had also raised an objection over the inauguration of projects by relatives or family members of MLAs.

