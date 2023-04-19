Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 2 goods trains derail after collision in MP’s Shahdol; 6 railway staffs injured

2 goods trains derail after collision in MP’s Shahdol; 6 railway staffs injured

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 19, 2023 12:33 PM IST

At least 10 trains on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route and one of the loco pilots was seriously injured and is admitted to the nearby hospital

Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured after a goods train was hit by a moving freight train in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50am on Wednesday due to signal overshoot. (Video grab/PTI)
The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50am on Wednesday due to signal overshoot. (Video grab/PTI)

The officials said that one of the loco pilots was seriously injured and is admitted to the nearby hospital. Senior officials are at the spot and an investigation has started.

The incident occurred near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur Railway Division, at around 6.50am due to signal overshoot, said Saket Ranjan, spokesperson of the South Eastern Central Railway (SECR).

“Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron-ore laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route,” he said.

At least 10 trains, operated on the route, have been cancelled, he added

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Topics
hospital investigation madhya pradesh traffic wednesday freight train goods train + 5 more
hospital investigation madhya pradesh traffic wednesday freight train goods train + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out