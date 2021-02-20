Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Hoshangabad city in the state would be renamed as Narmadapuram and a proposal to that effect would be sent to the Centre.
He made the announcement during the Narmada Jayanti programme held in Hoshangabad on Friday evening.
While addressing a gathering on the banks of Narmada, Chouhan asked whether the government should change the name of Hoshangabad, to which the people present there replied in the affirmative.
"What should be the new name?" Chouhan asked, and the people replied, "Narmadapuram!"
The chief minister then said, "We are now sending a proposal to the Centre to change the name of Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram."
The state government will not allow "cement-concrete structures" to be built along the Narmada river, he said, adding that sewage treatment plants are also being constructed in the cities located on its banks.
Meanwhile, BJP workers, led by protem Assembly Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, expressed happiness over Chouhan's announcement and burst firecrackers on Saturday morning.
Sharma had earlier made the demand to change the name of Hoshangabad.
"This is a historic moment. Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Hoshangabad was so far named after an attacker Hoshang Shah, but will be known after the lifeline Maa Narmada, which is a matter of happiness. I thank the CM for making this announcement by respecting the public sentiments," he said.
State BJP president VD Sharma and several other leaders also thanked the chief minister for the decision.
However, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta termed the announcement as the ruling BJP's ploy to divert the attention of people from important issues like inflation and rising prices of fuel.
"BJP only changed the names related to the Mughals, but not of those linked to the British rulers. Why the nameof Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha building) has not been changed? This is just to divert the attention. Instead, it should focus on development and give relief to people," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivraj Chouhan finds mosquitoes in Sidhi circuit house. Official suspended
- During his visit to Sidhi, the CM spent a night at the circuit house and took notice of the unhygienic conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh Cong calls for half-day bandh on Saturday against fuel price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested under Freedom of Religion ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educating mind of unborn baby part of MP’s new Ayurved at doorstep scheme
- The health department will also hold a health survey of genotype (Prakriti Parikshan) of residents of MP to know about the health status of residents and to analyse the reason behind their ailments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: CM meets families of Sidhi bus accident victims, provides ₹7 lakh to each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four people rearrested for thrashing woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court rebukes retired Madhya Pradesh district judge for ‘flirting’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman thrashed, forced to walk with boy on shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Guna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the accident in Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in MP, search underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: Tribal woman beaten up, forced to carry boy on shoulders for 3km
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18-month-old dies after being bitten by stray dogs in MP's Kathonda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox