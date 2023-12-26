Madhya Pradesh: Four members of a family killed in road accident in Guna

Four persons, including a man, his wife and their daughter, were killed, while two others were injured after a truck collided with their car in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Representational image.

Ramprakash Kumar (40), his wife Geeta (35), their 15-year-old daughter and aunt Jai Devi (45), residents of Taraganj in Rajgarh district, had left for Lahar town in Bhind district around 4 am when the incident took place.

“A JCB was crossing Guna bypass at 7.30am. Because of this, the driver pulled the car off the road and parked it. The driver came on the road after the JCB crossed, but a truck coming from behind collided with the car and overturned on the car itself,” Guna superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Khatri said.

“The truck was filled with paper waste. It overturned on the car due to a broken spring. The driver and cleaner of the truck fled from the spot. Ramprakash and Geeta died on the spot while Jai Devi and the minor girl succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Those injured have been admitted at a Guna hospital,” the SP said.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.

In another incident, three people were burnt alive in a road accident in Dhar on Monday night.

“A big truck was coming down Ganpati Ghat of Khalghat four-lane highway. It went out of control and landed on the other lane, hitting six vehicles one after the other. After this, the vehicles caught fire,” Dhamnod sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Monica Singh said.

The fire brigade doused the flames and recovered three bodies. The deceased were identified as a truck driver Ejaz, a hotelier Jakesh Sahni and another identified as Jitendra Singh.