Madhya Pradesh minister orders probe after pictures of schoolgirls cleaning toilet go viral

Madhya Pradesh panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Thursday ordered a probe after photographs showing schoolgirls cleaning toilets at a government school in Guna district triggered an uproar.

With a broom in their hands, students of Chakdevpur village's primary secondary school can be seen cleaning toilets and washing the floor by fetching water from a hand pump on the school premises. According to Live Hindustan, the girls were students of Classes 5 and 6 at the same school.

As the images circulated on social media, Sisodia instructed the Guna district collector to investigate and take action against those responsible. “The matter is being investigated, strict action would be taken against officials involved. This type of conduct toward girl students will not be permitted”, Guna district collector said.

The family members of the pupils claimed that the school administration had forced the students to clean the bathrooms multiple times. This time, the issue has come to light as a result of the viral images. They said the school administration should face severe consequences. Along with this, they also said that there is no peon at the school, which causes the school's bathroom to be filthy.

A team of the school education department also reached the school on Thursday to conduct a separate probe in the matter, the official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the school principal was away in Guna town to attend an official meeting, he said.

“We have taken the matter very seriously and are probing the issue. Action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter,” the education department's deputy director, Sisodia, said.

