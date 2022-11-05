Woman dies of cardiac arrest in Indore, daughter says father poisoned her

A woman has accused her father of killing her mother by poisoning her who died of cardiac arrest on September 18 at her home in Indore.

The woman, who was in Delhi, rushed to her home in Indore when she received the news of her mother’s death. After seeing the body , she insisted on a post-mortem to be done, suspecting that her father probably killed her given his history of beating and abusing her mother for not bearing a male child.

“After her cremation, the police called my father and allowed him to go. Two days later, the post-mortem report came in which showed that she was poisoned. I have requested the police to probe the matter as my father had threatened my mother previously. The police hardly paid any attention to our request, so I decided to collect evidence myself,” said the woman.

On the day of her death, the daughter found her mother ate a meal cooked by her father, “She complained of uneasiness after eating and called my younger sister as she was not present. She wanted to say something but couldn’t,” said the daughter.

“My father also reached home and took her to the hospital. I collected all the papers from the hospital which showed my mother was vomiting. I also found out that my father had deleted all the data from my mother’s mobile phone. All this was enough to raise suspicion,” she said.

She then submitted all the evidence to Indore police commissioner HN Mishra on Thursday and registered a complaint in this regard accusing her father of killing their mother.

“My mother lived separately in Indore and my father lived in Gwalior. He sometimes visited her but always tortured and abused her. She was tolerating him for us,” she explained.

However, no action has yet been taken against the man based on the daughter’s complaint. Mishra said that an inquiry will be set up and a case will be registered against him only after the viscera report of the victim.

Mishra said that a few months ago, the woman had filed a complaint with the Rajendra police station accusing her husband of beating her but later withdrew the complaint after the husband apologised and filed an affidavit with the police stating he will not trouble her again.