10-year-old sexually harassed in Ludhiana: Day on, gurdwara music teacher arrested

A day after the Sadar Jagraon police booked a music teacher for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in a local gurdwara, the accused was arrested on Saturday. The video of the accused confessing to the crime was uploaded online and did the rounds on social media (HT File)

The accused, Amandeep Singh of Hathur, was nabbed by a member of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, who thrashed him and made him confess the crime on camera.

The accused was then handed over to the police. The video of the accused confessing to the crime was uploaded online and did the rounds on social media. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Confesses to harassing two minors

In the purported, the accused admitted to sexually harassing two minor girls. However, a complaint was filed by only one of the girls’ parents.

The accused was booked after the mother of 10-year-old girl alleged that he sexually harassed her daughter on the premises of the gurdwara.

The girl had enrolled in music classes at the gurdwara to learn kirtan.

The police had registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused based on the complaint filed by the minor’s mother.

The complainant said she found that the local gurdwara had employed a music teacher to teach “kirtan” to children. As her youngest daughter, the 10-year-old, was interested in music, she started sending her to attend classes from June 11.

The complainant alleged that when her daughter returned home from the gurdwara on June 14, she was frightened and crying frequently. On being asked, the girl said that the teacher had touched her “inappropriately and sexually harassed” her.

Sub-inspector (SI) Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the police had registered a case under Section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar Jagraon police station. The accused has been arrested, she added.