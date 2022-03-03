112 Ludhiana students enrolled in Ukrainian varsities: MEA
While families of 39 students stranded in Ukraine are in touch with the district administration, ministry of external affairs records show that 112 youngsters from Ludhiana were studying in the war-torn country.
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the Centre shared a list of stranded students from the district with the state government on Wednesday. “We are trying to get in touch with the families, but some numbers are switched off or not reachable. Thirty-nine families have reached out to us on the helpline number so far. Some students from the district have successfully crossed the border and are now in Poland and Hungary. We are doing our best to ensure their safe return, and are actively in touch with the Centre,” he said.
Almost all stranded students from the district are studying at medical colleges, with the majority of them enrolled at Kharkiv National Medical University. With the city under siege, and reports of shelling and explosions pouring in, students are staying put in bunkers at their hostels.
One of the students, Aman Jha, who was also in Kharkiv, has been able to leave for Hungary. His father, Rajeev Jha, vice-president, Oster Group, a resident of Mundian Kalan, said his son had taken the bus to the railway station in Kharkiv at 6am and was on his way to Hungary. “We are anxiously waiting for our son’s return. The network also keeps disconnecting as they put their phone on ‘airplane mode’ to avoid detection by Russian forces. We last spoke to him this morning (March 2), and he told us that he will be reaching Hungry via train.”
However, Alice Arora of Khanna, a second year MBBS student, is still stuck in Kharkiv. Her father, Devinder Arora, said she has been staying in the university’s bunker since the war broke out.
Not being able to keep in touch with their wards is exacerbating parents’ worries. “To avoid detection, they have been asked to keep their phones on ‘airplane mode’. We just receive one message a day, in which she reassures us that she is alright and that she had food. We haven’t spoken to her in a long time and after a student was killed in shelling, we have asked her stay indoors,”he said.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.