20 Ludhiana government schools sans principals get new heads

Functioning without a headmaster or principal, as many as 119 government senior secondary schools, including 20 from the district have received full-time principals. The government school teachers and lecturers who were promoted as principals in November last year, were allotted stations on March 31. The schools in Ludhiana where the vacant posts of principals will be filled include GSSS Humbran, Halwara, Dakha, Koom Kalan, GSSS Sarabha, Gagg Kalan, Sidhwan Belt. (HT File Photo for representation)

The schools in the district where the vacant posts of principals will be filled include GSSS Humbran, Halwara, Dakha, Koom Kalan, GSSS Sarabha, Gagg Kalan, Sidhwan Belt, Malaudh, Bhaini Sahib, Manak Majra, Girls Raikot, Mangat, Dehlon, Bhaini Barnga, Lakha, Payal, Leela Megh Singh, Kaunke Kalan, Hathoor, Pakhowal.

The education department in November last year had promoted as many as 200 government school teachers and lecturers as principals. Now, a total of 119 promoted principals who have completed the formalities will be allotted the stations by the state education department.

The promoted principals will assume charge of the government schools in different districts of the state, including Malerkotla, Patiala, Gurdaspur, and Jalandhar.

In the absence of designated heads, the drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) have been given the charge of schools which are without principals. They hold the additional charge and travel at regular intervals to perform duties, and other tasks in the senior secondary schools.

Among the senior secondary schools which have students from classes 6 to 12, GSSS Dehlon has over 1,000 students, while GSSS Humbran and GSSS Bhaini Baringa have over 600 students, where no new heads had been appointed after the transfer or retirement of the previous heads in recent years.