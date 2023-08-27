News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana girls shine in baseball championship

Ludhiana girls shine in baseball championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 27, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Teams from 12 district including Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar and Malerkotla participated in the girls category

The 11th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship for boys and girls was kicked off with the girls’ competition on Sunday at Government Girls Senior Secondary School. On Day 1 of the two-day event, the championship witnessed participation of athletes from across the state.

Punjab Baseball Association organised 11th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship for boys and girls at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Teams from 12 district including Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar and Malerkotla participated in the girls category.

In the first match, Fatehgarh Sahib secured victory over Ropar with a score of 1-0. Komalpreet was the standout performer for the side. Sumanpreet, meanwhile, spearheaded Bathinda to a 2-0 win over Mansa. Barnala, buoyed by Rajandeep Kaur and Rajdeep Kaur’s performance, beat Mohali 2-0.

Simran and Jaspreet shone in the match between Amritsar as they beat Ferozpur 4-0. Malerkotla emerged victorious against Fatehgarh Sahib with a 2-1 score with Amanjit’ solid efforts. Sangrur defeated Barnala with a score of 3-1. Gagandeep Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur were top-performers.

Patiala secured a nail-biting victory against Amritsar with a score of 14-13, credit to Jashanpreet Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur, who scored three points each. In the last match of the day, Ludhiana dominated Bathinda with a score of 10-0, as Sanjana and Manpreet Kaur came through with top shotmaking.

The tournament showcased exceptional talent, with Ludhiana eventually emerging as the champions after defeating Sangrur with a commanding 9-0 score. The third-place match saw Malerkotla outperform Patiala with a score of 10-5.

Mehakdeep from Ludhiana was declared the best pitcher of the tournament, and Rubaljot from Sangrur earned the title of best hitter.

The matches for boys’ category are scheduled for Monday.

Sunday, August 27, 2023
