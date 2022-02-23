12 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana, no deaths

The district logged 12 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but no casualty was reported, health officials said on Tuesday.

The fresh cases took Ludhiana’s cumulative case count to 1,09,628, of which 1,07,243 patients have recovered while 2,272 have succumbed.

The district currently has 113 active cases, of which 98 are under home isolation. As many as 14 patients are admitted in private hospitals and one at a government facility. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.