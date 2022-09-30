13-year-old married girl delivers baby at Mohali civil hospital

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old married girl delivered a baby at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Wednesday.

Police said the girl and her family arrived at the hospital for the delivery, unwary of the legal consequences.

But after sensing trouble, they escaped from the gynaecology ward with the newborn. They said the family lived in the hutments near Gillco Valley, Kharar. Efforts are on to trace them.