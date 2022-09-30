Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13-year-old married girl delivers baby at Mohali civil hospital

13-year-old married girl delivers baby at Mohali civil hospital

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 04:35 AM IST

Mohali police said the girl and her family arrived at the civil hospital in Phase 6 for the delivery, unwary of the legal consequences

The girl and her family escaped from the hospital’s gynaecology ward with the newborn after sensing trouble, said Mohali police. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old married girl delivered a baby at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Wednesday.

Police said the girl and her family arrived at the hospital for the delivery, unwary of the legal consequences.

But after sensing trouble, they escaped from the gynaecology ward with the newborn. They said the family lived in the hutments near Gillco Valley, Kharar. Efforts are on to trace them.

