14 more test positive for dengue in Ludhiana

Of the 14 new dengue cases, six were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday; the district also saw one new case of Covid
The total count of confirmed dengue cases has reached 1,412, while 3,475 people are suspected to have contracted dengue. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 14 more cases of dengue were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of confirmed cases has reached 1,412, while 3,475 people are suspected to have contracted dengue.

Of the 14 new cases, six were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one Covid infection has emerged in the district on Sunday. So far, 87,621 people have been tested positive for Covid in district, of which 85,498 patients have successfully defeated the virus, while 2,106 have succumbed to it.

Monday, November 08, 2021
