1.5 kg heroin dropped by Pak drone seized in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2023 08:58 PM IST

The Border Security Force recovered 1.5 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Daoke village of Amritsar.

AMRITSAR

The incident took place at around 10pm on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 1.5 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Daoke village of Amritsar.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Sunday. “The troops deployed in depth area on the outskirts of Daoke village of Amritsar heard a sound in the nearby fields. The area was cordoned and all agencies concerned were informed,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said during the search of the area, the BSF troops recovered one bag from the farming field which contained four packets of suspected heroin (gross weight 1.5kg). “An iron ring and a small torch were also found attached with the bag. Further search of the area is in progress,” he said.

Monday, May 08, 2023
