Trying to save brother, 15-year-old girl drowns in Yamuna

A 15-year-old girl drowned in the Yamuna in Sonepat on Friday, said the police. The girl along with her family members had gone to Sonepat’s Mimarpur village to take a bath on the occasion of ‘Sanidev Amavasia’ and the incident occurred when she was trying to save her minor brother, who fell into the water accidentally. A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the Class 10 girl had drowned and divers were pressed into service to fish out her body but the operation was on till the filing of the report. The girl hails from a Rohtak village. The Sonepat police said the Class 10 girl had drowned and divers were pressed into service to fish out her body but the operation was on till the filing of the report. The girl hails from a Rohtak village. (File photo)

Woman raped in Jind

The Jind police have booked a man for allegedly trespassing a widow woman’s house and allegedly raping her when she was alone at home on Thursday, said the police on Friday. The woman said the accused, Vikas, had raped her earlier also but she did not raise her voice due to social stigma. The Jind police have booked the accused on rape and other charges. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.