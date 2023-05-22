Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Prisoner flees Manimajra police custody

Chandigarh: Prisoner flees Manimajra police custody

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2023 12:07 AM IST

A team was ready to produce the accused before duty magistrate on Sunday but he managed to fled from the Manimajra police custody

A 19-year-old youth, held for allegedly stealing three mobile phones from a house in Manimajra, escaped from Manimajra police station on Sunday.

Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra. (HT Photo)
Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra. (HT Photo)

Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra.

Lamba had lodged a complaint that an unknown person stole three i-phones from his house on intervening night of May 17-18 .

A team was ready to produce the accused before duty magistrate on Sunday but he managed to fled from the police custody.

Police had also issued a press communique regarding the arrest of the accused but the information was deleted from the official police-press group of Chandigarh Police after the accused escaped from the police custody in the afternoon.

“Teams are raiding to nab the accused. An appropriate action will be taken against the cops who would be found at fault,” a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
theft
theft
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out