Chandigarh: Prisoner flees Manimajra police custody

A 19-year-old youth, held for allegedly stealing three mobile phones from a house in Manimajra, escaped from Manimajra police station on Sunday. Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra. (HT Photo)

Lamba had lodged a complaint that an unknown person stole three i-phones from his house on intervening night of May 17-18 .

A team was ready to produce the accused before duty magistrate on Sunday but he managed to fled from the police custody.

Police had also issued a press communique regarding the arrest of the accused but the information was deleted from the official police-press group of Chandigarh Police after the accused escaped from the police custody in the afternoon.

“Teams are raiding to nab the accused. An appropriate action will be taken against the cops who would be found at fault,” a senior police officer said.

