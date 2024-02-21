19-yr-old thrashed outside Panchkula club

A 19- year-old was injured in a brawl outside a club in Panchkula. A case under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Panchkula Sector 5, police station. (iStock)

In his complaint, victim Shriyansh told police that he was standing outside Purple Frog, Sector 9, Panchkula, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Breeza bearing Punjab number plate entered the parking lot and the driver sped past him twice. When he asked the driver to slow down, the driver verbally abused him and pushed him. When he tried to defend himself, two persons who were in the car attacked him.

He was saved by his friends.

Hearing the ruckus three other persons, including two bouncers, came out from the club and started thrashing him them with iron rods and ‘karas’. His friends ran away while he locked himself up in his Hyundai Verna. The accused vandalised the car and pulled him out and thrashed him again and left him bleeding. Police reached the spot and took him to hospital. “Police took me to hospital while my friends took the cars– Verna and Scorpio to Baltana and parked them near Shivam hotel. The accused followed them and vandalised the cars,” the victim added.

A case under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Panchkula Sector 5, police station. Police are yet to arrest the accused.