2 get life term for killing man in Jind

ByPress Trust of India, Jind
Oct 11, 2024 10:19 PM IST

According to the prosecution, Rajkumar of Khokhri village had filed a complaint on March 28, 2021, that his brother Rohtash was called near a government school and later his phone was switched off.

A local court here sentenced two people to life imprisonment for the killing of a man in 2021. The court of additional district and sessions judge Neha Nohria also imposed a fine of 30,000 each on Manjeet alias Jeeta and Sandeep alias Bharat.

The Jind court found Sandeep and Manjeet guilty and sentenced them to life term. (Shutterstock)
During the investigation, the police reached Sandeep’s field and found him and Rohtash lying in the water tank. Both of them were seriously injured and rushed to a civil hospital. The doctors declared Rohtash dead, he said. In the complaint, Rajkumar alleged that Manjeet and Sandeep killed his brother by attacking him with sticks and scissors.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the case was presented in court. The court found Sandeep and Manjeet guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

