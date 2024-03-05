 2 labourers from Bihar killed in Solan landslide - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 labourers from Bihar killed in Solan landslide

2 labourers from Bihar killed in Solan landslide

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Mar 06, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The incident occurred in Gahar village in the Dharampur area of the district on Monday midnight, police said

At least two labourers died when a landslide struck while they were sleeping in a makeshift house in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, police said on Tuesday.

Sukhari Mukhiya, 31, and Base Mukhiya, 46, both natives of Bihar, were buried alive under the debris
Sukhari Mukhiya, 31, and Base Mukhiya, 46, both natives of Bihar, were buried alive under the debris (iStock)

The incident occurred in Gahar village in the Dharampur area of the district on Monday midnight.

Sukhari Mukhiya, 31, and Base Mukhiya, 46, both natives of Bihar, were buried alive under the debris. The two had come to Gahar village four days ago and were asleep when the landslide struck, police said. They said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

