2 lakh aid to families of deceased in hit-and-run cases: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday stated that under the hit and run motor accidents scheme-2022, a compensation of ₹2 lakh will be offered in case of death and ₹50,000 for seriously injured persons in road mishap cases where the vehicles involved in accidents can’t be traced. As of August this year, seven cases for compensation of ₹ 2 lakh under the scheme have been recommended to the General Insurance Council, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said. (HT File)

The DC explained that a district-level committee has been established to process claims for the families of deceased persons under this scheme. To apply for compensation under the scheme, the heirs of the victim (in case of death) and the grievously injured person themselves need to fill out “Form 1” and submit it along with the post-mortem report, death certificate, Aadhaar card, Aadhaar card of heirs, copies of bank pass book, FIR and FAR reports, and any cashless treatment bill or the name of the hospital where the deceased person was treated.

Once the accident details are verified, the tehsildar, sub-divisional magistrate, or district office/deputy commissioner’s office of that area will send their report in “Form 2” along with a recommendation to the deputy commissioner. The case will then be referred to the general Insurance Council for further processing.

Sawhney added that additional information and forms regarding the scheme can be downloaded from https://www.gicouncil.in/insurance-education/hit-and-run-motor-accidents.

“As of August this year, seven cases for ₹2 lakh compensation under the scheme have been recommended to the General Insurance Council,” informed Sawhney.