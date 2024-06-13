2 Punjab Police employees caught for duping 102 jobseekers of 26 lakh

Busting a fake recruitment racket, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two employees of the police for reportedly accepting ₹26 lakh from 102 persons, promising them grade 4 police jobs. Assuring gullible persons that about 560 vacancies had to be filled in the Punjab Police, the accused demanded ₹ 25,000 each from their targets.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tarlochan Pal, posted as a cleaner in the 3rd IRB and residing at Mohalla Begampur in Adampur of Jalandhar district, and Surinderpal, posted as a barber at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. Surinderpal hails from Sikri village of Nilokheri in Karnal district of Haryana.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the arrests were made following an investigation into a complaint lodged at the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line portal by one Surinder Singh of Nanglan village in Garhshankar tehsil of Hoshiarpur.

He said both the accused were produced in a Jalandhar court on Wednesday and taken on two-day police remand. They will be interrogated to ascertain how many other people they have deceived in a similar manner.

According to the spokesperson, Tarlochan and Surinderpal assured the gullible persons that about 560 grade 4 vacancies had to be filled in the Punjab Police in the coming months. They demanded ₹25,000 each from their targets. Consequently, Tarlochanpal received ₹18 lakh that was deposited into his various bank accounts. Out of this amount, Tarlochanpal transferred ₹5.45 lakh to Surinderpal’s bank account. Besides, Surinderpal had received ₹7.93 lakh in his account separately.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.

The spokesperson further added that Surinderpal, during interrogation, revealed that he and Tarlochanpal gave around ₹9 lakh to two employees posted at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh. “Out of ₹9 lakh, they returned some money to Surinderpal after failing to get recruited the jobseekers but the rest of the money was never returned,” the spokesperson said, adding that statements of victims were being recorded and more victims could appear before the VB to provide information about the racket.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had on Tuesday said people shouldn’t fall prey to fraudsters who dupe youth on pretext of giving jobs. He said that this racket had been operational since 2021. More than 43,000 jobs have been given so far to the youth purely on the basis of merit, Mann added.