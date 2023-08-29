News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 labourers hurt as mini-truck overturns in Pinjore

20 labourers hurt as mini-truck overturns in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 29, 2023 02:14 AM IST

As per police, the labourers were on their way back to Rampur Siudi village from an apple-packing factory in Pinjore

At least 20 labourers sustained injuries after a mini-truck overturned in Pinjore on Monday evening.

The injured were taken to the Panchkula civil hospital and Kalka government hospital. (Sant Arora/HT)
As per police, the labourers were on their way back to Rampur Siudi village from an apple-packing factory in Pinjore. They had hailed a free ride on the mini-truck to reach their destination. But the driver lost control on the way and the vehicle overturned, leaving the labourers with multiple injuries, including fractures.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, as well as government hospital, Kalka. No case was registered till the filing of the report.

