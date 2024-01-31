2022 arms seizure case: Charges framed against nine BKI operatives

The NIA special court in Panchkula has framed charges against nine Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, including Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, in connection with an arms seizure case in May 2022. Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is among those who will face trial in the case. (HT File)

The court of special judge, NIA, Panchkula, Rajeev Goyal, on Tuesday framed charges against Rinda, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder, Bhupinder Singh, Rajbir Singh alias Raja, Akash alias Akashdeep, Sukhbeer Singh alias Jashan and Jarmalpreet Singh under Section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 13, 18, 20 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosives Substances Act.

The case would now come up for hearing on April 5, when the court would begin recording evidence.

3 IEDs, ammo had been seized in 2022

The Haryana Police had, on May 5, 2022, seized three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and ₹1.30 lakh from the four accused when they were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad, Telangana, in an Innova car.

A case was registered at the Madhubhan police station.

NIA investigations had revealed that four men had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, which were sent via drones from Pakistan by Rinda. The supplies were delivered at pre-determined locations near the Indo-Pak border. Further investigations showed that Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi had earned a lot of money by smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics.

For the first time, NIA had proactively sought the properties of terrorists to be ‘forfeited to the state’ under Section 26 of UAPA after being attached as proceeds of terrorism.

The NIA special court on September 8, 2023, had allowed an application moved by the NIA for the forfeiture of the property, including ₹7,80,000 cash and a Toyota Innova car, which was used by the accused for transporting arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics across India.