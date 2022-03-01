22-year-old biker rams into stationary truck in Ludhiana, killed
Haphazardly parked stationary vehicles are rapidly becoming death traps in the district, with a 22-year-old biker losing his life after ramming into a truck parked along the Halwara-Aitiana Road on Sunday night in yet another road mishap.
The truck, which did not have reflective tape, was parked along the roadside without its parking lights on, invisible to the biker, Sukhwinder Singh of Heran village.
The victim’s father, Kewal Singh, who was following his son in another vehicle, saw the accident take place. “We were on our way to a relative’s house. I was riding with my son Avtar Singh, while Sukhwinder was on another bike. When we reached Halwara-Aitiana Road, Sukhwinder failed to notice the truck, which was parked on the roadside, and crashed into it. The impact was so strong that he died on the spot.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhvir Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to identify the trucker, who fled the spot.
