Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 22-year-old biker rams into stationary truck in Ludhiana, killed
chandigarh news

22-year-old biker rams into stationary truck in Ludhiana, killed

The stationary truck neither had reflective tape on its surface, nor were its parking lights on, rendering it invisible to the young biker who was travelling on the Halwara-Aitiana Road in Ludhiana
The biker was on his way to meet his relative when he crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked along the road in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
The biker was on his way to meet his relative when he crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked along the road in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Haphazardly parked stationary vehicles are rapidly becoming death traps in the district, with a 22-year-old biker losing his life after ramming into a truck parked along the Halwara-Aitiana Road on Sunday night in yet another road mishap.

The truck, which did not have reflective tape, was parked along the roadside without its parking lights on, invisible to the biker, Sukhwinder Singh of Heran village.

The truck, which did not have reflective tape, was parked along the roadside without its parking lights on, invisible to the biker. (Representative Image/HT File)
The truck, which did not have reflective tape, was parked along the roadside without its parking lights on, invisible to the biker. (Representative Image/HT File)

The victim’s father, Kewal Singh, who was following his son in another vehicle, saw the accident take place. “We were on our way to a relative’s house. I was riding with my son Avtar Singh, while Sukhwinder was on another bike. When we reached Halwara-Aitiana Road, Sukhwinder failed to notice the truck, which was parked on the roadside, and crashed into it. The impact was so strong that he died on the spot.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhvir Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to identify the trucker, who fled the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out