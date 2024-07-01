24-year-old dies, friend injured after truck hits their scooter in Ludhiana

A 24-year-old man died while his friend suffered injuries after an over-speeding truck hit their scooter near Lajpat Nagar of Basti Jodhewal on Saturday evening. The victim was riding pillion on a scooter while his friend was driving. The driver managed to escape from the spot leaving the vehicle there. The passersby gave him a chase, but he fled. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Vasu Kumar, 24, of New Amar Nagar. The Jodhewal police have lodged an FIR on the statements of Vasu’s father, Manoj Kumar.

In his statements to police, Kumar stated that his son worked in a private firm. On Saturday evening, his son left the house with his friend Rahul Pal on his scooter stating that they were going towards Shivpuri for some tasks and would return in a few minutes. As they reached near Lajpat Nagar, a speeding truck hit their scooter. Both Rahul and Vasu fell on the road. The truck mowed down Vasu, while Rahul suffered minor injuries.

The eyewitnesses said that after the mishap, they stopped the truck and caught hold of the driver. The driver identified himself as Gurjant Singh, who escaped by taking advantage of the crowd leaving his truck on the road.

The passersby alerted the police and informed the families. Head constable Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused driver. The police have confiscated the truck and are trying to trace the accused.