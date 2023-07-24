History sheeter held with 15 stolen mobile phones, 3 cycles

Police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered 16 mobile phones along with three bicycles from his possession which were stolen from different areas of Chandigarh and Mohali. Ravi, according to Chandigarh Police, has a criminal history as he was earlier booked in two theft cases registered in Sector 39 and Maloya in 2022 and 2021. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Ravi Negi, alias Rajji of Burail, was arrested in a burglary case registered at Sector 39 police station on Thursday. He has allegedly stolen an iPhone and a purse, containing important documents, from a house in Sector 55. Police recovered the said phone and purse stolen from the accused.

Ravi, according to police, has a criminal history as he was earlier booked in two theft cases registered in Sector 39 and Maloya in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

