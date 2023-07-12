Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kanwariya killed, eight injured in Karnal accident

Kanwariya killed, eight injured in Karnal accident

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 12, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The accident took place late on Monday night when a group of kanwariyas were going to Haridwar and a truck hit their vehicle

A 25-year-old kanwariya was killed and eight others were injured after the pick-up vehicle they were traveling in was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 152D near Rahra village in Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

Kanwariya killed, eight injured in Karnal accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kanwariya killed, eight injured in Karnal accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Monu of Balambha village in Maham of Rohtak district. The police said that the injured, identified as Sachin, Sahil, Sandeep, Krishan, Munish and Deepak- all from Balambha village have been referred to PGIMS Rohtak due to their critical situation. Two other injured have not been identified yet.

The accident took place late on Monday night when a group of kanwariyas were going to Haridwar and a truck hit their vehicle.

Baljeet Singh, incharge of Assandh police station, said that the truck has been impounded and a case has been registered against the truck driver under section 279, 304A, 337 of the Indian Penal Code. He said that the body has been handed over to family members after the post mortem examination and investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out