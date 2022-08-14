265 deceased donors gave new lease of life to 624 patients over 25 yrs: PGI
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has given a new lease of life to 624 persons by transplanting the organs of 265 deceased donors over the last 25 years.
PGIMER has transplanted 503 kidneys, 65 livers, seven hearts, one lung, and 35 pancreases over the last 25 years. It has also transplanted 6,407 corneas. Apart from donations from the dead, PGIMER also transplants organs donated by patients’ blood relatives.
PGIMER medical superintendent and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) nodal officer Dr Vipin Koushal said, “With increased public awareness, more people are donating organs. We had started transplantations from deceased persons in 1996. Donors as young as 68 hours and as old as 75 years old have given a new lease of life to ailing patients. In case of non-availability of matching recipients at PGIMER, the ROTTO in collaboration with National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), also created 55 green corridors over the last seven years.”
“Cases of organ failure, non-availability of potential donors, lack of counselling, legal issues and non-objection certificates from the police, limited intensive care unit (ICU) beds, lack of awareness, and myths surrounding organ donations are some of the challenges faced during organ donation,” Koushal said.
‘85% survival rate’
“Organ transplant is a complex procedure and it takes time to find a matching recipient, due to which many patients waiting for kidneys, heart, liver and pancreas may not survive. Organ transplantation has an 85% survival rate,” Dr Koushal said.
On World Organ Donation day, the PGIMER hospital administration in collaboration with NOTTO and ROTTO inaugurated a two-day national deceased organ donation workshop on Saturday. Around 400 delegates from the medical fraternity and civil society across the region participated in the inaugural event.
The institute also honoured 17 families that had donated the organs of their kith and kin. National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) director Dr Rajneesh Sahai said, “The spirit behind observing the day is to disseminate correct information to promote organ donation.”
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics