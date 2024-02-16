3 engineering students killed as vehicle overturns in Zira

Three engineering students were killed, while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned in Zira on Thursday night. Three engineering students were killed, while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned in Zira on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

The victims are Jugraj Singh of Amritsar, Gurkeerat Singh of Gurdaspur and Vanshdeep of Gurdaspur. The injured students are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

Officials said that six students of a polytechnic college in Bathinda were en route to Gurdaspur in a hatchback, when the vehicle overturned near Khadoor village on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway after the driver lost control of the vehicle.