3 fresh Covid cases reported in Ludhiana

As per the information, only 1,810 samples could be collected on Sunday due to elections, in comparison to over 4,000 collected on a daily basis in Ludhiana.
The total count of Covid cases in the Ludhiana has reached 1,09,616, out of which 1,07,213 patients have recovered and 2,272 have succumbed to the virus. (HT File)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district logged three fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours though no virus-related casualties were reported.

As per the information, only 1,810 samples could be collected on Sunday due to elections, in comparison to over 4,000 collected on a daily basis.

The total count of Covid cases in the Ludhiana has reached 1,09,616, out of which 1,07,213 patients have recovered and 2,272 have succumbed to the virus.

There are 131 active cases in the district, out of which 121 are under home isolation while nine patients are admitted at private hospitals and one at a government facility. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

TRENDING TOPICS
