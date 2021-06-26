Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 more members of Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains’ gangs land in Ludhiana police’s net
Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across Ludhiana.
Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across Ludhiana.
chandigarh news

3 more members of Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains’ gangs land in Ludhiana police’s net

So far, 19 people have been arrested by Ludhiana police for orchestrating deadly back-to-back attacks on rival gang members, while 28 remain on the run
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:18 AM IST

Three weeks after the rivalry between Shubham Mota and Puneet Bains’ gangs spilled onto the streets of Ludhiana, three more gangsters were arrested on Friday.

Those arrested are Vishal Gill, Billa Bori and Deepak Dhaliwal. So far, 19 people have been arrested for orchestrating deadly back-to-back attacks on rival gang members, while 28 remain on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said 18 gangsters had been arrested by the Division Number 3 police, while one had been arrested by the Tibba police.

Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across the city. Four cases were lodged against the accused in different police stations. The rivalry between the two groups erupted in February 2020 after Shubham and his aides assaulted Bains. Later, Shubham and his accomplices surrendered before the police. Bains, who was already wanted by the police, was also arrested.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the police will question Shubham and Bains. Raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused. “Stern action will be taken against those who will provide shelter or help the fugitives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.