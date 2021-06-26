3 more members of Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains’ gangs land in Ludhiana police’s net

Three weeks after the rivalry between Shubham Mota and Puneet Bains’ gangs spilled onto the streets of Ludhiana, three more gangsters were arrested on Friday.

Those arrested are Vishal Gill, Billa Bori and Deepak Dhaliwal. So far, 19 people have been arrested for orchestrating deadly back-to-back attacks on rival gang members, while 28 remain on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said 18 gangsters had been arrested by the Division Number 3 police, while one had been arrested by the Tibba police.

Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across the city. Four cases were lodged against the accused in different police stations. The rivalry between the two groups erupted in February 2020 after Shubham and his aides assaulted Bains. Later, Shubham and his accomplices surrendered before the police. Bains, who was already wanted by the police, was also arrested.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the police will question Shubham and Bains. Raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused. “Stern action will be taken against those who will provide shelter or help the fugitives.”