30 more cases of dengue reported in Ludhiana

As many as 30 cases of dengue cases were reported from the district on Sunday. With this, the total count of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 1,228.

Of the 30 new cases, 28 were reported from Ludhiana city areas, including MIG Flats, Bahadur Ke Road, Civil Lines, Gill Road, Durgapuri, Haibowal Kalan, Nimwala Chowk, Shimlapuri, Rajguru Nagar, SBS Nagar, and BRS Nagar. Meanwhile, one case each was reported from Sahnewal and Sudhar.

According to the daily reports, of total 1,228 total confirmed cases, 926 cases have been reported from the city alone, 48 from Jagraon, 39 from Khanna, 39 from Koom Kalan, 37 from Sahnewal, 31 from Sudhar, 21 from Sidhwan Bet, 19 from Pakhowal, 17 from Manupur, 14 from Malaud, 10 from Hathur, eight from Machhiwara, eight from Samrala, six from Raikot and five from Payal.

As of now, a total of 3,060 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in the district this season.

At present, around 528 patients are admitted in Ludhiana hospitals, of which 516 are admitted in private hospitals while 12 are in government. So far, 700 patients have been discharged.