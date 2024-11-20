30th Punjab open amateur golf meet: 100 women golfers to vie for top honours

Even though the defending champion, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, won’t be competing in the upcoming 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship to be held from November 25 to 28 at the Chandigarh Golf Course, 100 women golfers will be seen in action in pursuit of top honours. The tournament will be hosted by the ladies’ section of the Chandigarh Golf Club. The players will be playing over 54 holes in three days. At 9 years 4 months, Gairat K Kahlon will be the youngest player competing on the same platform with Dr Pramila Chari and Gurbrinder Johl, both in their 80s. While juniors will vie for gross score prizes, the seniors will compete for both gross and nett score awards. (HT Photo)

The championship will officially commence on November 25 with a ceremonial tee-off by Ramesh Vinayak, executive editor, Hindustan Times. The event will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony on November 28 and presided over by Olympian Avneet Kaur Sidhu (former shooter), SSP, Punjab, as the chief guest.

Rima Dhillon, lady captain, Chandigarh golf Club, said, “Guntas is busy with a family commitment so won’t be competing in this edition. Ojaswini Saraswat is another exciting young golfer who would be eying the top finish in the tournament. She has been doing well at international and national level.”

“Punjab Open has evolved over a period of last three decades. In the first edition, 20-odd women golfers took part in the tournament. Now it has touched the 100-mark. Infact, women golf has grown a lot in the last decade. Chandigarh Golf Club also wants to provide a good platform to the women golfers. Junior golfers can learn so much from the seniors and adopt golf etiquette which would be useful for them. We are hoping for a stellar tournament.”

Players from across India, including the tricity, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar and Patiala, will participate in the tournament.