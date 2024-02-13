30-year-old robbed of gold ring

Two miscreants overpowered a 30-year-old man and robbed him of his gold ring at Focal Point Phase 8. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. (Getty image)

The victim, Chirag Gumbar of Chandar Nagar of Haibowal Kalan, in his complaint said that he was going to Focal Point in his car when two motorcycle-borne miscreants came there on a bike. The miscreants intercepted his way by stopping their bike in front of the car.

Before he could react, one of the miscreants barged in his car and overpowered him. The accused threatened to kill him and fled, robbing him of his gold ring.

