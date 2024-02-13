 30-year-old robbed of gold ring - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 30-year-old robbed of gold ring

30-year-old robbed of gold ring

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The victim, Chirag Gumbar of Chandar Nagar of Haibowal Kalan, in his complaint said that he was going to Focal Point in his car when two motorcycle-borne miscreants came there on a bike

Two miscreants overpowered a 30-year-old man and robbed him of his gold ring at Focal Point Phase 8. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. (Getty image)
ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. (Getty image)

The victim, Chirag Gumbar of Chandar Nagar of Haibowal Kalan, in his complaint said that he was going to Focal Point in his car when two motorcycle-borne miscreants came there on a bike. The miscreants intercepted his way by stopping their bike in front of the car.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Before he could react, one of the miscreants barged in his car and overpowered him. The accused threatened to kill him and fled, robbing him of his gold ring.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On