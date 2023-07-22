Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 32-yr-old loses life in car-truck collision

Ludhiana: 32-yr-old loses life in car-truck collision

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 22, 2023 11:08 PM IST

A 32-year-old man died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Pal Majra village in Samrala. The truck driver fled the spot.

Mangled car of victim Gurinder Singh near Samrala after a head on collision with truck in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The driver of the truck fled the spot after the incident on late Friday night.

On being informed the Samrala police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police lodged an FIR against the truck driver Balwant Chand of Jammu and Kashmir.

The victim has been identified as Gurinder Singh of Mushqabad village in Samrala.

According to the police, Singh was returning home from Doraha side near Pal Majra village in his car when an over-speeding truck coming from the opposite side hit his car.

The truck dragged the car for at least 100 metres towards Sirhind Canal. The impact of the collision was so strong that Singh died on the spot and his car was badly damaged.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been lodged against the accused truck driver. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Gurinder, who married three years ago, is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

