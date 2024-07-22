4 rob doctor of 15 lakh cash, jewellery at gunpoint

Four armed men robbed ₹15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday. The robbers took the doctor and a hospital attendant hostage and decamped with the cash and the jewellery. Four armed men robbed ₹ 15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday. The robbers took the doctor and a hospital attendant hostage and decamped with the cash and the jewellery. (Representational image)

In her complaint to the police, Dr Renu Jindal said that four armed men came to the Jindal hospital at 9 am on Monday.

“They asked hospital attendant Ajay about the doctor, and he told them that the doctor will come at 10 am. Then they asked for cold water and Ajay said it wasn’t available following which they sought ice and Ajay came upstairs where our family is staying. The robbers followed him and came upstairs. They took us hostage and robbed ₹15 lakh in cash and jewellery and fled the spot,” she added. She said the robbers locked her and the attendant in a room.

Dabwali DSP Kishori Lal said that they have formed various teams to arrest the robbers and their identification has been done. He said that they have registered a robbery case against four accused.