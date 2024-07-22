 4 rob doctor of ₹15 lakh cash, jewellery at gunpoint - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 rob doctor of 15 lakh cash, jewellery at gunpoint

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 23, 2024 05:52 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, Dr Renu Jindal said that four armed men came to the Jindal hospital at 9 am on Monday. Four armed men robbed ₹15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday.

Four armed men robbed 15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday. The robbers took the doctor and a hospital attendant hostage and decamped with the cash and the jewellery.

Four armed men robbed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday. The robbers took the doctor and a hospital attendant hostage and decamped with the cash and the jewellery. (Representational image)
Four armed men robbed 15 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor at gunpoint at a private hospital in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday. The robbers took the doctor and a hospital attendant hostage and decamped with the cash and the jewellery. (Representational image)

In her complaint to the police, Dr Renu Jindal said that four armed men came to the Jindal hospital at 9 am on Monday.

“They asked hospital attendant Ajay about the doctor, and he told them that the doctor will come at 10 am. Then they asked for cold water and Ajay said it wasn’t available following which they sought ice and Ajay came upstairs where our family is staying. The robbers followed him and came upstairs. They took us hostage and robbed 15 lakh in cash and jewellery and fled the spot,” she added. She said the robbers locked her and the attendant in a room.

Dabwali DSP Kishori Lal said that they have formed various teams to arrest the robbers and their identification has been done. He said that they have registered a robbery case against four accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 rob doctor of 15 lakh cash, jewellery at gunpoint
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On