50% work on Balidan Stambh done, Sinha inspects progress

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 24, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Manoj Sinha emphasised the need for timely completion of the Balidan Stambh, an official spokesperson said

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday conducted an inspection of the construction of “Balidan Stambh” at Pratap Park, Lal Chowk. Half of the work has been completed.

Manoj Sinha (HT File)

Sinha emphasised the need for timely completion of the project, an official spokesperson said. The foundation stone for the memorial was laid by Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Srinagar in June last year.

Srinagar Smart City Project chief executive officer and municipal commissioner Owais Ahmad said that the memorial was being constructed at a cost of 5.2 crore.

“Almost 50% of the work has been completed and the rest will be completed before the deadline in May,” Ahmad added.

In June last year, Shah had concluded his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by laying foundation of Balidan Stambh, the first public memorial in any civil area in the city commemorating fallen troops.

Being constructed as part of the smart city project, the memorial will occupy a part of the park which has been a go to place for anyone intending to take a break from the fast-paced life at Lal Chowk.

