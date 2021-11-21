Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50,000 diabetes patients identified under Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana in Himachal Pradesh
chandigarh news

50,000 diabetes patients identified under Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana in Himachal Pradesh

Under the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana, the Himachal Pradesh government has identified 50,000 diabetes patients across the state
The Himachal Pradesh government had started the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana for the annual screening of the population above 18 years. The government has identified 50,000 diabetes patients across the state. (HT FILE PHOTO/ Representational image)
The Himachal Pradesh government had started the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana for the annual screening of the population above 18 years. The government has identified 50,000 diabetes patients across the state. (HT FILE PHOTO/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 50,000 diabetic patients across the state. A spokesperson said the state government had started the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojana for the annual screening of the population above 18 years of age in the state. He said 10 “Nirog” clinics had been established across the state in 2021-2021 at hospitals in Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Recong Peo, Kullu, Mandi, RH Solan, Una, Rampur, Palampur and Paonta Sahib. In these clinics, trained doctors, staff nurses and support staff are screening people for non-communicable diseases and are also providing referrals.

The government spokesperson said that under this scheme, the risk assessment of nearly 24 lakh individuals (56%) has been done. Furthermore, 8.5 lakh individuals have been screened for non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer, beneath the ambit of this scheme

He said the Indian Council of Medical Research study has revealed that the prevalence of diabetes in Himachal Pradesh is 11.5%, which is higher than the national average of 9.8%. He added that about 50,000 diabetic patients have been identified under the scheme and are on follow up across the state.

The government spokesperson said to prevent people from developing the non-communicable disease, apart from the screening of the disease, frontline workers and ASHA counsel people to adopt a healthy diet, perform physical activity, avoid alcohol and tobacco and reduce weight. He added that timely medication and lifestyle measures can help in keeping blood glucose levels within acceptable limits and thus preventing diabetes in people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out